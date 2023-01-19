Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: CNN decided to finally show up to the party

The Biden White House is collapsing at the slightest bit of scrutiny, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: The White House lied to the press about the Biden docs scandal Video

Jesse Watters: The White House lied to the press about the Biden docs scandal

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how the media is upset with the White House and President Biden for purportedly hiding information about the classified documents and CNN turning on the Biden family on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out how CNN is finally reporting on President Biden and his administration on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The media has let Biden get away with too much for too long. They ignored inflation, gas prices, crime, the border and they didn't care. Those were your problems. But finally, the media's mad about something. Why now? Because they were lied to about the only thing Washington takes seriously: classified documents.

CNN REPORTS ON BIDEN FAMILY'S SHADY BUSINESS DEALINGS OVER TWO YEARS AFTER NY POST, GETS PANNED BY CRITICS

(Andrew Caballero)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The media, who went after Trump for keeping documents he declassified in a closet surrounded by security on an island, for a year-and-a-half, that the government knew about, can't defend Joe any longer because Joe scattered classified documents all over his Chinese-funded think tank and dirty garage for six years, that no one knew about. So how do you defend that when we put people in prison for not even half of that? It's always something new with Joe, too. 