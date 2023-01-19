JESSE WATTERS: CNN decided to finally show up to the party

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out how CNN is finally reporting on President Biden and his administration on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The media has let Biden get away with too much for too long. They ignored inflation, gas prices, crime, the border and they didn't care. Those were your problems. But finally, the media's mad about something. Why now? Because they were lied to about the only thing Washington takes seriously: classified documents.

CNN REPORTS ON BIDEN FAMILY'S SHADY BUSINESS DEALINGS OVER TWO YEARS AFTER NY POST, GETS PANNED BY CRITICS

…

The media, who went after Trump for keeping documents he declassified in a closet surrounded by security on an island, for a year-and-a-half, that the government knew about, can't defend Joe any longer because Joe scattered classified documents all over his Chinese-funded think tank and dirty garage for six years, that no one knew about. So how do you defend that when we put people in prison for not even half of that? It's always something new with Joe, too.