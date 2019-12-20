Jesse Watters calls Warren's debate attack on Buttigieg 'kind of cheap and a little corny'

Jesse Watters said he was "surprised" by attacks against South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg during Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate, singling out Sen. Elizabeth Warren's lines as "cheap."

"I thought [Buttigieg] showed he had a chin and he countered effectively, was well prepared. It's weird to go after someone on a wine cave," Watters said on "The Five" Friday. "That line of attack was kind of cheap and a little corny and telegraphed, and she walked right into it."

HOLDING BACK NO MORE, WARREN SLAMS TOP TIER RIVALS

Warren – who has eschewed fundraisers with top-dollar donors during her presidential bid and focused nearly entirely on small-dollar grassroots contributions – slammed Buttigieg for holding big bucks fundraisers, prompting a back a forth between the candidates.

Warren highlighted that Buttigieg recently attended a fundraiser held "in a wine cave full of crystals and [was] served $900 a bottle wine.”

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren said.

Firing back, Buttigieg said, “I’m literally the only person on this stage who’s not a millionaire or a billionaire.”

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” Buttigieg added. “Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine.”

Watters agreed with Buttigieg, arguing that not taking money from donors hurts your chances of beating President Trump in the 2020 election.

"I mean, she's... worth, what, 10 million dollars? She's, as you've said, taken money from lots of lots of rich people. Why would you disarm? It's like unilateral disarmament," Watters said. "I think the most important thing to Democrats is winning and beating Donald Trump. And if you make it harder to win, I think that's bad politics."

Watters also said that former Vice President Joe Biden had his "best debate," but joked that he set the bar very low.

"He had his best debate, but his previous debates were so bad [that] by not screwing up that badly, he had his best debate," Watters said. "It's a low bar."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.