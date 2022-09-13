JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

BIDEN CELEBRATES ‘INFLATION REDUCTION ACT’ AFTER INFLATION RISES IN AUGUST

Look at that. Gas prices are down off their highs because he's flooding the market with oil that taxpayers paid for. This is for emergencies like wars and hurricanes, not midterms, and Biden's going to have to restock the stockpile with oil at close to $100 a barrel. What do you think that's going to do to the price, when America starts buying gazillions of barrels of oil?

It's going to send the price at the pump right back to over $5 a gallon, but after Joe spiked the football in your face, he flew back to Delaware. Guys, it's Tuesday and the president just went home for the rest of the week. COVID's over, but Joe loves to work remotely or not actually work at all.

