Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how President Biden called the criticism around the hurricane relief response ‘misinformation’ on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HURRICANE MILTON MAKES LANDFALL, SLAMMING INTO FLORIDA WITH DESTRUCTIVE WINDS, CATASTROPHIC STORMS

JESSE WATTERS: As Hurricane Milton brings biblical damage to Florida Biden came out today and defended his administration's slow response to Hurricane Helene, calling any criticism of it disinformation and pointing fingers at Trump.

Biden is fighting Trump harder than the hurricane. If he should be angry at anybody, he should be angry at his team.

They didn't pre-positioned assets in North Carolina to help in the foothills. Just like Afghanistan and the border, the hurricane is now Trump's fault.

…

They're not worried about what politicians say on TV. They are worried because they haven't seen FEMA all week. Criticizing your government isn't misinformation. It's a God-given right of every American.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of battling to save lives, the Biden-Harris administration is treating natural disasters like a PR battle that needs to be won with words instead of fast action.