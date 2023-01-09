JESSE WATTERS: Biden didn't see the border crisis we've been showing you the past two years

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how migrants were nowhere to be seen during President Biden's visit to the southern border on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Biden went to our southern border this week, but he didn't really see what we've been showing you for the last two years. Before Air Force One touched down, they cleaned it all up, threw the tents in the garbage, took the families off the cold streets and just plugged the holes in the wall. All of a sudden, the migrants were gone. For the first time in years, it was quiet in El Paso. Someone wanted to get rid of them before the president and all the national press came to town. Border Patrol and local cops started locking up migrants in the middle of the night. Texans know this is a total con job.

BIDEN SEES 'SANITIZED' BORDER CRISIS AS MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS PLUMMET AT EL PASO AND ENCAMPMENTS CLEARED: SOURCES

Biden was too busy touring a parking lot of a government building. He didn't want to really see what was happening and he didn't meet with any of the migrants ,or as his wife calls them, tacos. Joe knew if he met a migrant in front of a camera, they'd probably give him a big hug and say gracias. They love Joe.

I mean, he opened the country to them. When his motorcade blew past a group of migrants lined up at the border they cheered.