JESSE WATTERS: Biden can't let 'woke' Silicon Valley Bank fail, it would crush his green agenda

Fox News host Jesse Watter blasted President Biden's "bail out" of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN DEFENDS US BANKING SYSTEM AFTER SILICON VALLEY BANK'S HISTORIC COLLAPSE

JESSE WATTERS: Biden claims it's not a bailout and no taxpayer money is being used. But he's also the guy that lies all the time. He says that this $3.5 trillion spending bill costs nothing. Remember? And the border is secure. How about that? So whatever bankers want bankers get. That's the history of America. Look at Greg Baker, the CEO of Silicon Valley, right before his bank went under, he sold $3.6 million in stock and on Friday showered his bank employees with bonuses. Way to go, guys. Keep up the good work. So this stupid bank in California didn't see inflation coming. They're about as smart as the Fed chair. So when the Fed chair finally raised rates, the bank got crushed.

Well, why weren't they paying attention? Silicon Valley Bank is a woke Biden bank. They were holding seminars on lesbian Visibility Day and National Pride Month. Now, if you want to hold a Pride month, that's fine, but you got to be able to chew gum at the same time and walk. So keep an eye on the balance sheet, guys. Silicon Valley Bank made themselves too big to fail when they started pumping money into clean energy. The bank financed solar panels big time. This was Biden's Green New Deal bank. So if this bank fails, so does Biden's green agenda. Biden can't let a World Green Bank blow up on his watch. He's got an election to win. He's got money to raise from these silicon money bankers. And it's ironic because the Biden team printed and spent like crazy and lavished green subsidies on everybody, triggering inflation. So they had to jack up the rates, and then they just melted away the very bank that finance this junk. But Biden, just like the train wreck, just like the border, blamed Trump.