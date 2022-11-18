Expand / Collapse search
'Jeopardy!' contestants leave CNN hosts outraged after they don't know who Ketanji Brown Jackson is

'It's been in the news!' one CNN host exclaimed

By Kristine Parks , David Rutz | Fox News
CNN hosts can barely contain outrage after 'Jeopardy!' contestants whiffed on Ketanji Brown Jackson clue

CNN's morning show hosts couldn't believe it when 'Jeopardy!' contestants didn't know a clue about new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

CNN's morning anchors could hardly hide their disgust Friday after viewing the viral clip of "Jeopardy!" contestants apparently not knowing who Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was.

All three contestants failed to answer a clue last week that read, "She’s the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and the first justice to have been a federal public defender."

After playing the clip, co-host Don Lemon took off his glasses dramatically and sighed.

"CNN This Morning" hosts are shocked by "Jeopardy!" contestants unable to answer a clue about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON ASKS TOUGH QUESTIONS IN FIRST SUPREME COURT ORAL ARGUMENT

While Kaitlan Collins said she didn't think it was "that surprising" that the contestants didn't know the answer, Lemon was shocked.

"These are smart people, though!" he said. Co-host Poppy Harlow was frustrated that Jackson wasn't apparently well-known to the public.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court pose for a new group portrait following her addition at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court pose for a new group portrait following her addition at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File )

"She was just confirmed, it's been in the news!" Harlow huffed.

The Supreme Court Justice's nomination and hearing dominated media headlines. Her nomination process was filled with controversial moments, including one where the justice declined to define what "a woman" was. She was confirmed largely along party lines, although the outcome was never in doubt with Democrats controlling the majority. Three Republicans also voted to confirm her.

FLASHBACK: SOME MEDIA SAID IT WAS ‘DANGEROUS’ TO CRITICIZE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, ‘TRYING TO GET HER KILLED’

But Lemon conceded Collins had a point, if these were people surveyed "outside a mall" or "on the street."

"Those people might not know," he said. However, he couldn't believe that "smart" people could not identify the justice.

"But when you're smart enough to be a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’?" he questioned.

The current U.S. Supreme Court

The current U.S. Supreme Court (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

Collins said it was reflection of whether you paid attention to "current events." Harlow again expressed dismay at the contestants' reaction.

"And history-making ones," she said, as Lemon agreed.

Jackson was was sworn in this summer, becoming the first Black woman on the court. She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier in the year.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.