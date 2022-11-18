'Jeopardy!' contestants leave CNN hosts outraged after they don't know who Ketanji Brown Jackson is

CNN's morning anchors could hardly hide their disgust Friday after viewing the viral clip of "Jeopardy!" contestants apparently not knowing who Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was.

All three contestants failed to answer a clue last week that read, "She’s the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and the first justice to have been a federal public defender."

After playing the clip, co-host Don Lemon took off his glasses dramatically and sighed.

While Kaitlan Collins said she didn't think it was "that surprising" that the contestants didn't know the answer, Lemon was shocked.

"These are smart people, though!" he said. Co-host Poppy Harlow was frustrated that Jackson wasn't apparently well-known to the public.

"She was just confirmed, it's been in the news!" Harlow huffed.

The Supreme Court Justice's nomination and hearing dominated media headlines. Her nomination process was filled with controversial moments, including one where the justice declined to define what "a woman" was. She was confirmed largely along party lines, although the outcome was never in doubt with Democrats controlling the majority. Three Republicans also voted to confirm her.

But Lemon conceded Collins had a point, if these were people surveyed "outside a mall" or "on the street."

"Those people might not know," he said. However, he couldn't believe that "smart" people could not identify the justice.

"But when you're smart enough to be a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’?" he questioned.

Collins said it was reflection of whether you paid attention to "current events." Harlow again expressed dismay at the contestants' reaction.

"And history-making ones," she said, as Lemon agreed.

Jackson was was sworn in this summer, becoming the first Black woman on the court. She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier in the year.