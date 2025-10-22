Jen Psaki urges Democrats to 'burn' DNC talking points, 'talk like a human being'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Jen Psaki urged members of the Democratic Party to "burn" Democratic National Committee (DNC) talking points and to speak "like a human being with a heart."

"People just have to become a little bit more relaxed, let go of the talking points, which — it's funny, in part of my transition from being a communications ex-person to being on television is we would have officials on and I would finish an interview and I’d say, ‘We can’t have that person on again. They like literally read a list of talking points.’ There is a letting-go and being a little freer and not being so preservationist with how you talk about things, the words you use to talk about things. Just talk like a human being with a heart. That’s it," Psaki told the co-hosts of the "I've Had It" podcast on Tuesday.

Psaki referenced former President Barack Obama, whom she worked for, and said the former president urged politicians to say what they think and not always rely on polling or talking points.

"Don’t start with what the polling says. Don’t start with what the talking points say that are given to you by the DNC or wherever it is. First of all, no offense to the DNC — burn the talking points in the ground, you know? Start with what is your view personally. You’re a leader. You’re educated. You’re informed. And just say that. And it sounds simple, but a lot of people don’t do that," Psaki said.

SEN. SLOTKIN CLAIMS DEMOCRATS ARE TOO WORRIED ABOUT 'P---ING OFF PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET'

The MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary has called on Democrats to avoid scripted talking points following President Donald Trump's victory in 2024 and suggested lawmakers "decide what you think authentically" during an appearance on The Bulwark's "The Focus Group" podcast in March.

Psaki criticized the Democratic Party on how it failed to reach voters while appearing on comedian Jon Stewart's "The Weekly Show" podcast in February. She called out Democrats' elite language and told them to "cross authoritarianism and oligarchy out of every script. Nobody talks this way."

The MSNBC host suggested Vice President JD Vance was "scarier" than Trump and that Usha Vance may feel similarly during her conversation with the "I've Had it" hosts on Tuesday.

EX-BIDEN STAFFER JEN PSAKI WONDERS WHY TRUMP 'SPENT A WEEK HIDING' IN SEGMENT ABOUT HEALTH RUMORS

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you."

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The podcast episode's description also referenced this joke, stating, "Usha Vance, please blink twice if you need help."