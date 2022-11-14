Jen Psaki posts odd defense of Biden running in 2024 despite advanced age: 'You know Trump is 76, right?'

MSNBC's Jen Psaki defended President Biden's age in a tweet Monday, saying those saying he shouldn't run because of how old he is should consider Donald Trump's seniority as well.

"Just throwing out there. For everyone who is arguing the reason @POTUS shouldn’t run again is because of his age…you know Donald Trump is 76 right?" Psaki posted on Monday. Psaki previously served as Biden's White House Press Secretary.

Psaki's logic drew a mixed reaction online, with some saying she wasn't exactly posting a robust defense of her former boss, who is nearly four years older than Trump. "This isn't the defense you think it is," several users wrote.

Democrats and Republicans have called Biden's age into question as speculation about the 2024 presidential election continues. Biden is turning 80 at the end of November and is already the oldest president in American history. He has repeatedly said he intends to seek re-election.

Trump would be 78 on election day in 2024 and Biden would be weeks shy of turning 82.

"The presidency is a monstrously taxing job, and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue," Democrat strategist David Axelrod told the New York Times in June.

"Democrats need fresh, bold leadership for the 2024 presidential race. That can’t be Biden," Democratic National Committee member Shelia Huggins also told the Times.

Biden was asked on Wednesday if he had a message for the two-thirds of Americans who don't want him to run for re-election.

"Watch me," he said to reporters after the midterm elections, where Democrats held control of the U.S. Senate in an unusually strong showing for an incumbent president's party.

Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart at the end of October that questions surrounding his age were "legitimate."

"It could be, I am a great respecter of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow, drop dead tomorrow. In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I am able to do, I think people should look and see, does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question about Biden's age and mental fitness in June and told CNN's Don Lemon that it was not a question people should be asking.

"Don, you're asking me this question," Jean-Pierre responded. "Oh my gosh. He's the President of the United States."

Before Biden, Trump held the mark for oldest elected president in U.S. history. He was 70 when he was elected in 2016.