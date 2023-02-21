Jen Psaki claims she's done with politics, calls running for office her 'worst nightmare'

MSNBC host Jen Psaki threw cold water on the idea of running for elected office during an interview with the New York Times Tuesday and claimed her political career was over.

Psaki, the former press secretary for the Biden White House and a campaign veteran, made her comments during a Times profile about her upcoming MSNBC Sunday show "Inside with Jen Psaki," which is scheduled to debut next month.

"How about running for office?" she was asked by the Times.

"God forbid," Biden's former White House press secretary said.

"That’s my worst nightmare," she continued.

Psaki also shut down the idea of her returning to government or political campaigns in any form.

"I am not joining a re-elect ever again," she told the Times. "Nor do I have any plans to go back to government. Ever."

The Times also noted that MSNBC has struggled recently with a ratings decline since former President Trump left office.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a former MSNBC political analyst, replaced Psaki as press secretary in the White House. She is not the only Biden alumna to get a weekend MSNBC gig either; former Kamala Harris top aide Symone Sanders hosts "Symone" on Saturdays.

As press secretary, Psaki often clashed with Fox News' Peter Doocy and other journalists who questioned her about the effects of the Biden administration's policies. She also served in the Obama administration as a White House communications director and State Department spokesperson, among other roles.

Psaki has claimed she will hold her former boss to account when he deserves it. She has been a reliable anti-Republican voice on the left-leaning network.