Ex-Biden press secretary Jen Psaki will host weekly MSNBC show

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will host a new MSNBC program on Sundays starting in March, the network announced Tuesday.

Psaki became a household name during her 16 months as President Biden’s first press secretary, known for spinning on behalf of her boss. After a war among left-leaning outlets for her services, she started her new gig as an MSNBC analyst last year and was expected to eventually have a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

It tuns out that her show, "Inside with Jen Psaki," will air on MSNBC before it hits Peacock the following day. MSNBC has struggled to attract viewers from the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54.

"We have been working on some fun and different features... and can't wait to dig into all of the news," Psaki tweeted. "See you soon."

The program will "leverage Psaki’s wide-ranging expertise to tackle the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers," according to MSNBC.

Psaki is expected to "break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more." A recurring segment will focus on the "everyday lives" of lawmakers and other political celebrities.

Psaki will continue to appear on other MSNBC and NBC News programs, and is expected to be part of Election Night programming.

Symone Sanders, the former top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, similarly left the Biden administration to join the liberal network to host a weekend show.

Last year, Psaki sparked controversy for remaining in place as press secretary when news of her MSNBC gig had leaked, as many felt it was a conflict of interest to field questions from soon-to-be colleagues or rivals.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a former MSNBC political analyst, replaced Psaki as press secretary.

Psaki also served in the Obama administration as White House communications director and a State Department spokeswoman, among other roles. She was notably one of numerous Democrats to share Politico's story about Hunter Biden's laptop being judged to be Russian disinformation by ex-intelligence officials, many of whom who were supporting Biden in the 2020 election.

