Jason Rantz rips Dr. Fauci's 'ludicrous' remark about Christmas gatherings

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday it is "ludicrous" that Dr. Anthony Fauci claims it’s "too soon to tell" whether Christmas gatherings are appropriate given the number of COVID cases.

FAUCI SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING IT'S 'TOO SOON' TO CONSIDER CHRISTMAS GATHERINGS

JASON RANTZ: It’s ludicrous. It’s not too soon to know. There’s nothing we know right now that says we can’t see friends or family for Christmas or Hanukkah or Thanksgiving or Halloween. We had another weekend filled with stadiums, filled with people.

What we were told before all of this. We were told these would become super-spreader events and bodies would pile up as a result of people tailgating. Yet, we never got any of the follow-ups from any of the politicians who make these claims, any media member fear-mongering. We understand that the majority of the country is vaccinated with at least one shot. We know that in certain states well over half are vaccinated.

Here in Washington, we are upwards of 75%. To tell me it is not safe to visit your family for Christmas, to say that in October, indicates this isn’t really about public health at this point. Now we are talking about taking total control. That’s the scary part, here. You don’t get to decide whether I’m seeing my family and friends for any holiday.

