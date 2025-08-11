Jason Momoa 'so proud' of son getting cast in upcoming Dune film after initial fears about being 'child actor'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jason Momoa, famous for playing "Aquaman" and the barbarian warlord Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," revealed on Monday how he changed his mind about his son joining the film industry and getting cast in an upcoming "Dune" sequel.

Momoa spoke on the "SmartLess" podcast about how he was initially hesitant about allowing his teenage son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, to join the acting industry.

"I'm like, ‘You're never acting. There's no way I'm let - I'm not letting you act,’" he said, reflecting on his son’s earlier acting ambitions after having done school plays. "I'm just like, ‘I don't want my kid [to be a] child actor. I don't want you in this business. Blah blah blah."

At age 16, a revelation occurred, however, when the Game of Thrones alumni planned to bring his son with him to the set of Denis Villeneuve’s "Dune" films.

"So, cut to, I'm like, 'He's 16. I really want - it's time for my son to be with me and travel," Momoa recalled, sharing how his son wanted to learn more about acting.

Momoa argued that bringing his son could instill a work ethic "like mine of the Midwest." Long hours of action scenes in heavy body armor are no cakewalk, Momoa said, "It's not digging ditches, but it's f---ing hard."

Momoa spoke about how a friend, producer Cale Boyter, encouraged him to film a "stunt reel" tape with his son beforehand to test his skills. The actor then spoke about the process where his son, with very little acting experience, managed to greatly impress Boyter.

He sent an audition tape of his son showing his acting skills, which impressed the filmmakers so much they asked him to test some scenes in London with other actors who would potentially be in the film.

Momoa recalled being a nervous wreck while watching his son audition, "He had to do like a really hard scene that even if I had to do that scene, there's no way I could pull that off, and to do that for the first time, and this kid killed it, and he did it on his own. I didn't help him at all. And I’m doing f---ing Dune with my son right now."

Momoa initially thought his son might be eligible for some small role, but he was ultimately cast as stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's son.

The actor was wowed by his son’s ability to hit the ground running with the actual immediately after traveling around the world for the premiere of the AppleTV+ show "Chief of War" Momoa had starred in.

"We did the premiere, I think, on the 18th. We got on a plane that night. We landed on the 19th. My daughter's 18th was the 20th. We flew out the 21st. We landed in Budapest on the 22nd. He went to work on the 23rd," Momoa said. "His first goddamn scene. I'm sitting there s----ing my pants going like ‘He's with Zendaya.’ He's like, ‘He's in it.’ And I'm like, ‘My baby, 16 years old.’ And he just killed it. I was crying. I was a f---ing wreck. I was so proud of him."

Momoa recalled his son gained a newfound admiration for his father’s work after having filmed on set, "’Pop, I have so much respect for you now.’"