Jason Momoa

Actor Jason Momoa emerged in Hollywood when he landed a role in 'Baywatch' and later, 'Game of Thrones'

Momoa has played many thrilling characters in movies and shows like 'Dune: Part One' and 'Game of Thrones'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
    American actor Jason Momoa was born on Aug 1, 1979 in Honolulu.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Momoa got his start in acting when he landed a role in the TV series 'Baywatch.' (Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

    Following his role on ‘Baywatch,’ Momoa acted in other TV shows including ‘North Shore' and 'Stargate: Atlantis.’ (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

    Jason Momoa, who is 6'4", is widely known for playing Aquaman in several films. Momoa is often cast as a hero in the films he stars in. (Warner Bros. Pictures/ DC Comics/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy)

    The first time Momoa appeared as the superhero Aquaman was in the 2016 movie ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.' He returned as Aquaman in the DC Comics film ’Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

    In 2017, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet got married. Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz and had a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz. Momoa and Bonet announced their shocking separation in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2024. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share two children from their marriage, Lola and Nokoa-Wolf. (Getty Images)

    One of his first movie roles Momoa starred in was 'Conan the Barbarian.' In 2022, he received a part in ‘Dune: Part One’ alongside stars like Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

    Amber Heard, former wife of Johnny Depp, starred as Mera, Momoa's love interest in ‘Aquaman.’ In 2022, Heard and Depp appeared in a very public trial which discussed the film a number of times but never saw Momoa as a witness. (AP Images)

    One of Jason Momoa's most recent TV roles was in the TV series, "See," which ran from 2019 until 2022. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for AppleTV+)

American actor Jason Momoa was born on Aug. 1, 1979 in Honolulu. The actor's breakthrough role was in the TV series "Baywatch." He acted in the show from 1999 to 2001. 

Momoa continued acting in TV shows like "North Shore" and "Stargate: Atlantis." In 2011, he landed the leading role in "Conan the Barbarian" and also emerged as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones." 

After "Game of Thrones," Momoa was in many action-packed movies, which included "Road to Paloma," "Wolves" and "Debug." 

In 2016, Momoa first appeared as the DC superhero Aquaman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.". He starred as Aquaman in "Justice League" which also cast heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Superman.

This all led to a feature film being released to audiences in 2018. Later, in 2021, Momoa acted in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023. 

Other movies Momoa has starred in include "Dune: Part One," "Slumberland," "The Last Manhunt" and "Fast X." He also starred in the Apple TV+ series "See" from 2019 to 2022. 

Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet

The actress, a former wife of Lenny Kravitz, was married to the singer from 1987 to 1993 and had one child, Zoë Kravitz. 

Momoa and Bonet wed in 2017 and welcomed two children, Lola and Nokoa-Wolf. The two announced their separation in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2024.  

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

