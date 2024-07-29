Actor Jason Momoa emerged in Hollywood when he landed a role in 'Baywatch' and later, 'Game of Thrones'

Image 1 of 10 next

Image 2 of 10 prev next

Image 3 of 10 prev next

Image 4 of 10 prev next

Image 5 of 10 prev next

Image 6 of 10 prev next

Image 7 of 10 prev next

Image 8 of 10 prev next

Image 9 of 10 prev next

Image 10 of 10 prev

American actor Jason Momoa was born on Aug. 1, 1979 in Honolulu. The actor's breakthrough role was in the TV series "Baywatch." He acted in the show from 1999 to 2001.

Momoa continued acting in TV shows like "North Shore" and "Stargate: Atlantis." In 2011, he landed the leading role in "Conan the Barbarian" and also emerged as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones."

After "Game of Thrones," Momoa was in many action-packed movies, which included "Road to Paloma," "Wolves" and "Debug."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2016, Momoa first appeared as the DC superhero Aquaman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.". He starred as Aquaman in "Justice League" which also cast heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Superman.

This all led to a feature film being released to audiences in 2018. Later, in 2021, Momoa acted in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023.

Other movies Momoa has starred in include "Dune: Part One," "Slumberland," "The Last Manhunt" and "Fast X." He also starred in the Apple TV+ series "See" from 2019 to 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet.

The actress, a former wife of Lenny Kravitz, was married to the singer from 1987 to 1993 and had one child, Zoë Kravitz.

Momoa and Bonet wed in 2017 and welcomed two children, Lola and Nokoa-Wolf. The two announced their separation in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2024.