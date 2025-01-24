Josh Brolin slams Academy over Oscar snub, jokes he's going to 'quit acting'

Josh Brolin joked about quitting acting as he criticized the Academy for snubbing "Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve.

Brolin, who has starred in both "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two," had previously threatened to quit acting if Villeneuve's work in the sequel were not recognized.

"Just want to say congratulations on the ‘Dune’ best picture nomination, to Greig Fraser on cinematography, for best visual effects, for Patrice [Vermett] on production design and for sound," Brolin said in a video shared to his Instagram story. "Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated."

"This is just how this thing works," he added. "It makes no sense to me. That’s OK. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone."

"This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me." — Josh Brolin

Brolin praised the "Dune" sequel as a "better movie" than the first, as he threatened to quit the industry in November.

"If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting," Brolin told Variety. "It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him."

Villeneuve wasn't the only industry star who was snubbed. Actresses such as Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman , Angelina Jolie and more were noticeably passed over for their parts in their individual films.

While French director Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" received a total of 13 nominations, Selena Gomez, who plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, did not snag a single nomination.

Angelina Jolie, who portrays opera legend Maria Callas in the film, underwent months of Italian lessons and rigorous vocal training to perform some of Callas’s biggest hits, according to W magazine . However, she didn't win a nomination for best actress.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore earned her first ever Oscar nomination for "The Substance." She's up for best actress alongside Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Mikey Madison for "Anora," Karla Sofia Gascon for "Emilia Perez" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here."

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams," Moore said in a statement.

"Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.