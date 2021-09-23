Chaffetz rips Biden crises on border, Afghanistan as 'self inflicted wounds'

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz ripped President Joe Biden for having created crises of his own making, including the situation on the southern border, on ‘The Faulkner Focus’ Thursday, arguing his policies can in part account for his cratering approval rating.

JASON CHAFFETZ: I think the American people coming to realize that the promise of Joe Biden and the reality of Joe Biden are two totally different things. He lacks judgment. And most of these crises that we are dealing with are self-inflicted wounds.

Things were under control at the border with Donald Trump. They changed the policy and look at the disastrous outcome. Donald Trump had it under control in Afghanistan. Joe Biden changed the policy, look at the outcome. And so you go right on down the list. What I think what is most troubling probably for President Biden and Kamala Harris are the independents - the true independents. Look, Republicans know who they're going to vote for. Democrats know. But true independents, they're fleeing from Joe Biden.

