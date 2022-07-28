Jason Chaffetz on Manchin agreeing to a version of Biden's legislative agenda: 'Folds like a house of cards'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz blasted Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for agreeing to a revised version of Biden's Build Back Better agenda Thursday on "Hannity."

JASON CHAFFETZ: This is what is shocking. Manchin was put up as the one person with Kyrsten Sinema that was holding back the dam but the good people of West Virginia got snookered. You got taken to the cleaners because just this week he has recklessly added more spending, more than $700 billion in more spending. Is that going to help you at the gas tank? Is that going to help you with inflation? No. And he raised taxes. Everybody is going to feel that in West Virginia and the coal industry also got a tax increase so good luck going back and explaining that. Shelley Moore Capito, she got it right.

GREEN NEW DEAL DEMOCRATS CHANGE TUNE ON JOE MANCHIN AFTER $433 BILLION CLIMATE, INFLATION BILL

But Joe Manchin – don’t believe that he thinks he stands on principle. He raises taxes and spends like a Democrat and the people of this country are going to pay the price especially there in West Virginia. I am so disappointed in this guy. He talks a good game but when push comes to shove he just folds like a house of cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: