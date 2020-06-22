Jason Chaffetz: 'It would surprise me' if Durham's probe doesn't lead to indictments

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said on Monday that he expects prosecutions to come from Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation of the Russia probe's origins.

“You already have over 1,000 pages of documentation from the inspector general, you have criminal referrals that have already been made by somebody who is very credible and very much a third-party and very objective,” Chaffetz told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think it goes above and beyond the Department of Justice. I think that’s what [Attorney General Bill Barr] and Durham are doing. I think they owe it to the American people to get that out there sooner rather than later.”

Barr announced in an exclusive interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that Durham's investigation of the Russia probe's origins will likely yield "developments" before summer is over, despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wide-ranging interview that aired on "Sunday Morning Futures," Barr said that he was surprised by the overall lack of public interest in Durham's investigation, which follows a Justice Department Inspector General report that revealed inaccuracies and omissions in applications for warrants to conduct surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Barr admitted that the ongoing pandemic has caused a delay, but Durham has been able to continue doing some work on his investigation.

He also made it clear that Durham will continue after November's election, although he noted that "what happens after the election may depend on who wins the election."

Chaffetz said that the inspector general has already made a “dozen criminal referrals” and added that the FBI needs reform.

“I also think that there are people within some of the intelligence services, from the CIA and the DIA, that I think will also be out there based on what has been foreshadowed by the attorney general himself,” Chaffetz said, adding that it's "scary to think" that the same officials would have stayed in place at the FBI if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016.