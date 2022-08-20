Jason Chaffetz: Dems don't respect you, they think you're stupid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz sounded off on the Democratic Party, saying liberals don't respect conservative voters and in fact believe they're stupid, Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: Democrats want you to think they're the party of democracy, the party of tolerance, the party of law and order, the party of the people — but they're actually the party of pretend. We'll expose all of it. Let's start with the party of the people. Democrats think you're stupid. I'm not saying this to try to be flippant — this is truly what they believe, and they flat-out said it this week.

Really? The party that has the House, the Senate and the presidency thinks the voters are the problem. Maybe it's the Democratic policies that have led to devastating losses and hardship across the country. Whether it be overdoses from drugs flooding through our border, or the rampant crime in major cities or the inflation you experience every day. They are doing nothing to solve any of it. We'll get to more of that in moments, but for the Left to blame Americans for putting Donald Trump in office is asinine. They should be thanking the voters who did that, because we got to see what policies actually work and improve our standard of living. The fact is, Democrats don't like you and they certainly don't respect you.

