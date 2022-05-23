Democrats blaming voters for being 'stupid' rather than acknowledge failed ideology, policies: Glenn Greenwald

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As new polling shows a majority of Americans believe President Biden is "incompetent" amid a struggling economy and spiking inflation, independent journalist Glenn Greenwald said Monday the left and the mainstream media are gearing up to double down on their blame game.

Greenwald referenced 2016 - when Democrats struggled to grapple with Hillary Clinton's upset loss to Donald Trump - saying that instead of seeking introspect on to constructively campaign in future elections, the left sought to blame everyone from Green Party nominee Jill Stein to Russia to the American people for their failure.

KEMP: ABRAMS' CRITICAL COMMENTS MEANT TO ‘FIRE UP DONORS IN NEW YORK’

"The Democrats lost an election they never expected to lose. They basically lost to a reality TV show host when Hillary Clinton had all the backing of the establishment in the world. And instead of asking, what is it about our ideology that ruled the country for eight years, that drove people away from us into Donald Trump's arms, they instead decided they were going to blame everybody else," he said.

SEXTON BLASTS MEDIA HYPOCRISY OVER BIDEN-TAIWAN, TRUMP-NORTH KOREA COMMENTS

With spiking commodity prices, an energy crisis and war abroad, Democrats are again using the same playbook in the November midterms, Greenwald said.

"The Democrats simply replaced Trump with the same ideology they governed with for 8 years under Obama that caused people to run away from them as fast as they could," he said. "And now that people are doing that again, instead of asking ‘why is that happening’ they're getting poised to blame the electorate for being stupid -- for thinking the economy's bad when it's actually good."

"And ultimately they'll just say there were ‘too racist’ to vote for Democrats."

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Greenwald said the media is "priming" people to believe the perceived slump the country is in is "because you're too dumb to understand your own lives."

If those Americans vote for the GOP, he predicted, the blame will again be on them "because either you don't care about racism or you don't care about fascism."

Greenwald said he did not think the electorate would be persuaded by Democrat's arguments when they're "looking at the reality of their own lives."