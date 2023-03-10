Jane Fonda walks back 'murder' comment about pro-lifers after getting torched online: 'Obviously made in jest'

Hollywood icon and left-wing activist Jane Fonda is insisting her comment on "The View" suggesting the "murder" of pro-life advocates was nothing serious after facing intense backlash online.

"While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest," Fonda told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room - and to anyone watching - that I was using hyperbole to make a point."

"Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand," Fonda added.

Critics blasted the liberal actress on social media.

"Jane Fonda went on national television today and suggested that pro-life politicians should be murdered for trying to protect unborn children. I guess she believes in killing people both in and out of the womb," pro-life advocate Abby Johnson reacted.

"Shorter Jane Fonda: ‘well, so long as SOMEONE gets murdered…’ Incitement, much?" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted.

"I have notifed Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote. "Calling for the murder of a pro-life politicians is not only dangerous but it’s incredibly sick. This leads to targeting and can result in someone being seriously hurt."



Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the abortion battle has been waged on a state level, something Fonda is extremely passionate about as expressed on Friday's installment of "The View."

"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda said. "We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We're not going back."

When asked by co-host Joy Behar what can be done "besides marching and protesting," Fonda replied, "Well, I've thought of murder."

The answer sparked laughter at the table, with Behar insisting to viewers Fonda was "just kidding," which prompted a long glare from the Oscar winner.

Fonda has long been an outspoken advocate for the far-left, and many veterans of the Vietnam War still refer to her as "Hanoi Jane," recalling Fonda's disastrous trip to North Vietnam in 1972 when she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots.

The actress has long since apologized for the incident.

The firestorm over the abortion debate was ignited after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the press, leading to protests outside the homes of the conservative justices.

One man was charged for the assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Political pundits widely suspect that the issue of abortions played a key role in the 2022 midterms, which was previously forecast to be a red wave for Republicans. Instead, they narrowly won back the House and Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate.