Jane Fonda walks back 'murder' comment about pro-lifers after getting torched online: 'Obviously made in jest'

Fonda told Fox News Digital she was 'using hyperbole to make a point'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn , Brian Flood | Fox News
Jane Fonda suggests murder to fight abortion laws; 'The View' host hastily says it's a joke Video

Jane Fonda suggests murder to fight abortion laws; 'The View' host hastily says it's a joke

Far-left actress Jane Fonda suggested 'murder' as a solution to combating anti-abortion laws in the U.S., leading 'The View' co-host Joy Behar to quickly claim she was joking.

Hollywood icon and left-wing activist Jane Fonda is insisting her comment on "The View" suggesting the "murder" of pro-life advocates was nothing serious after facing intense backlash online. 

"While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest," Fonda told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room - and to anyone watching - that I was using hyperbole to make a point."

"Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand," Fonda added. 

JANE FONDA SUGGESTS ‘MURDER’ TO FIGHT ABORTION LAWS IN WILD APPEARANCE ON ‘THE VIEW’

Hollywood icon and liberal activist Jane Fonda sparked a firestorm for suggesting pro-life advocates should be "murdered."

Hollywood icon and liberal activist Jane Fonda sparked a firestorm for suggesting pro-life advocates should be "murdered." (Screenshot/ABC News)

Critics blasted the liberal actress on social media. 

"Jane Fonda went on national television today and suggested that pro-life politicians should be murdered for trying to protect unborn children. I guess she believes in killing people both in and out of the womb," pro-life advocate Abby Johnson reacted.

"Shorter Jane Fonda: ‘well, so long as SOMEONE gets murdered…’ Incitement, much?" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted.

"I have notifed Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote.  "Calling for the murder of a pro-life politicians is not only dangerous but it’s incredibly sick. This leads to targeting and can result in someone being seriously hurt."
 

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the abortion battle has been waged on a state level, something Fonda is extremely passionate about as expressed on Friday's installment of "The View." 

"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda said. "We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We're not going back." 

JANE FONDA, 85, ADMITS TO ACCEPTING DATE FROM 90-YEAR-OLD BECAUSE HE OFFERED 'TO PAY ME QUITE A BIT OF MONEY'

When asked by co-host Joy Behar what can be done "besides marching and protesting," Fonda replied, "Well, I've thought of murder." 

The answer sparked laughter at the table, with Behar insisting to viewers Fonda was "just kidding," which prompted a long glare from the Oscar winner. 

Hollywood icon and far-left activist Jane Fonda suggested abortion-seeking women shouldn’t abide by laws.

Hollywood icon and far-left activist Jane Fonda suggested abortion-seeking women shouldn’t abide by laws. (Emma McIntyre)

Fonda has long been an outspoken advocate for the far-left, and many veterans of the Vietnam War still refer to her as "Hanoi Jane," recalling Fonda's disastrous trip to North Vietnam in 1972 when she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots. 

The actress has long since apologized for the incident.

5 WOMEN SUE TEXAS OVER ABORTION BAN, SAYING IT RISKED THEIR LIVES

American actress and antiwar activist Jane Fonda pictured during her 1972 Vietnam trip though the scope of an anti-aircraft gun during her tour of the North Vietnamese capital. 

American actress and antiwar activist Jane Fonda pictured during her 1972 Vietnam trip though the scope of an anti-aircraft gun during her tour of the North Vietnamese capital.  (Getty Images)

The firestorm over the abortion debate was ignited after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the press, leading to protests outside the homes of the conservative justices. 

One man was charged for the assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Political pundits widely suspect that the issue of abortions played a key role in the 2022 midterms, which was previously forecast to be a red wave for Republicans. Instead, they narrowly won back the House and Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.