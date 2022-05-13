Jim Jordan slams Jan. 6 committee subpoenas: Democrats have 'broken every kind of precedent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee "one more step" in Democrats' bid to "weaponize" government on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday while calling out the Disinformation Governance Board, baby formula crisis, inflation and reports of federal investigations into parents outraged by school curriculums.

JAN 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS MCCARTHY, JORDAN, 3 OTHER GOP LAWMAKERS TO TESTIFY

JIM JORDAN: Well, look, the Democrats have broken every kind of precedent you can imagine with what they've done to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with that subpoena and that contempt vote. I mean, what they're doing at the Department of Justice to moms and dads, the formation of a disinformation governance board. I mean, they're doing things we never saw the weaponization of government and now the weaponization of this committee, where for the first time, Harris, never forget this first time in the history, the history of the House of Representatives, since we've been a country where the minority leader was not allowed to place on a select committee the individuals he or she selected. So you can just go proxy voting in the chair, closing off the Capitol to the American people. On and on we go. Things we have never seen. This is just one more step in the crazy things they're doing. All the while you have moms who can't get formula. You have 41-year high inflation. On and on we go. So you think about that. Moms can't get formula and everything they need for their sons and daughters, for their family costs more. And oh, by the way, we're going to target you if you show up at a school board meeting advocating for your child. That's what this administration has done. And what are Democrats doing breaking every precedent, every norm we have that keeps our separate, equal branches of government operating the way they're supposed to under the Constitution?

