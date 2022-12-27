Jan. 6 Committee Democrat slammed for calling Electoral College a 'danger' to Americans

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., was criticized on Monday after he said the Electoral College has become a "danger" to Americans and to democracy.

"The Electoral College now – which has given us five popular-vote losers as president in our history, twice in this century alone – has become a danger, not just to democracy, but to the American people. It was a danger on January 6," Raskin said on Sunday during CBS's "Face The Nation."

Raskin added that there was a lot of room for "strategic mischief" within the Electoral College.

"There are so many curving byways and nooks and crannies in the Electoral College, that there are opportunities for a lot of strategic mischief. We should elect the president the way we elect governors, senators, mayors, representatives, everybody else. Whoever gets the most votes wins."

Critics reacted to a tweet from CNN, including Raskin's comments and the Florida GOP's Chairman of Chairs Evan Power said Raskin "has become the danger."

Michael Caputo responded to the CNN tweet as well and said the "founders foresaw cynical elected leaders" like Raskin and how "they would attempt to manipulate the election system."

"Raskin knows this," he added.

"Democrats hate the Constitution," Jack Lombardi, who ran in an Illinois congressional Republican primary, said.

Trent England, the founder of Save our States, an organization dedicated to defending the Electoral College, said Raskin's claims were "historically ignorant."

England told Fox News Digital in August that the Left opposes the Electoral College because it works as it's supposed to.

"The left has come to hate the Electoral College because it works exactly the way it's supposed to, really. That's the irony of all of the attacks that you see from The New York Times and the rest of the left-wing punditry out there," England said, referring to a New York Times column published in July that called for the end of the Electoral College.