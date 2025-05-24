James Carville says Biden went from ‘titan’ of American history to ‘sad’ figure for delaying dropping out

Political strategist James Carville said that former President Joe Biden is one of the most tragic figures in modern American history because he refused to withdraw early enough from the election.

"I cannot begin to express how tragic this is," Carville said on Thursday's episode of his podcast, "Politics War Room."

"He's one of the most accomplished Americans" since World War II, Carville said, praising Biden's legacy in politics. "If you just look at what he did as chairman of the Judiciary, Foreign Relations, Vice President, President, and you look at the tragedies of his life and distress that he's exhibited, and he's a well-liked, very admirable person, and he made one colossal mistake, and the Democrats made a colossal mistake by going along with it."

"And that is staying in the race until July 21, 2024. And it breaks my heart," Carville added. "It's just so sad."

Biden's pivotal decision to withdraw from the presidential race is facing renewed scrutiny in the media. CNN anchor Jake Tapper co-authored a new book, "Original Sin," on the efforts made by top aides and allies to hide the truth about the then-president's mental and physical health.

Carville emphasized that Biden destroyed his legacy by choosing to stay in the race for as long as he did.

"Joe Biden on New Year's Day of 2024 stood as a titan of modern American history," he said.

"He's a man that deserved everything that we could give him other than reelection," Carville added.

The Democratic Party strategist who once advised former President Bill Clinton also said that reporters will continue to expose more of what happened behind the scenes of the Biden administration.

"We pretty much know the parameters of what happened but there's plenty of specifics left," Carville said. "It's pretty much the saddest f------ thing you could imagine."

Biden's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

