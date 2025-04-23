James Carville questions if Americans should wait until Trump is 'Hitler' before taking action

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville questioned on Wednesday whether Americans should wait until President Donald Trump becomes "Hitler" before taking action against his administration.

The former advisor to President Bill Clinton made the comments during the latest episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast, titled, "Is Trump Really Like Hitler."

Carville brought up CNN host Michael Smerconish's recent commentary claiming that while people may hate Trump, he is not Hitler, and should not be treated as such.

The Democratic strategist pushed back on Smerconish's claims, asking rhetorically, "Do we wait until he's Hitler?"

Carville questioned, "At what point do you say, ‘This guy is a threat?’" He recommended the CNN host bring on historians like Anne Applebaum or Timothy Snyder to provide historical context when discussing topics like authoritarianism.

Carville also referenced comedian Larry David’s recent satirical New York Times guest essay, titled, "My Dinner with Adolf."

The piece, which spoofed Bill Maher’s White House visit, underscored how some opponents view Trump as a Hitler-like figure.

After briefly mentioning David's essay, Carville invoked the words of fictional character Barney Fife from "The Andy Griffith Show" to describe what needs to be done about Trump.

"I'm going to quote the great Barney Fife: ‘Nip it. Nip it in the bud,’" Carville said. "That's what I say. Nip it, nip it in the bud. Don't wait."

