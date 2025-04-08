James Carville warns country should be on 'high alert' when asked if Trump might try to rig midterms

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned Tuesday on his podcast that Americans should be on "high alert" about President Donald Trump potentially interfering in the midterm elections.

On the "Politics War Room" podcast, co-hosted by Carville and Al Hunt, one viewer asked if Trump was sparking protests against his administration so that he could justify enacting martial law to suspend the midterm elections.

The second viewer, from Canada, also asked Carville, "With everything going on lately, what makes you think there will be midterm elections, for sure? If there are, won't they be rigged?"

Carville said he took these questions seriously before launching into a scathing critique of Trump.

"I’ve said it before, I'll say it again: Trump does not like the United States. He doesn't like our laws, he does not like our Constitution," Carville began. "He doesn’t like our people. He calls them fat. He calls them poorly educated, slobs, stupid. And he is in the midst of what I believe —I've said, and yet, continue to believe even stronger every day — we're in the midst of a collapse."

Carville referenced the stock market turmoil and the protests against Elon Musk before continuing:

"What I think is — if he sees himself going down, he's going to try to take the whole country with him," Carville said of Trump. "He is not loyal to the United States of America. He does not like this country. He criticizes it all the time. He has affection for dictators. He has an affection for authoritarianism."

"And you're so correct to be concerned about this," he assured his viewers. "And it's getting worse by the day. It is not going to stop getting worse. And I would be, we ought to be on high, high alert. So he's gonna try anything he can and to help himself, of course, I believe the man genuinely wants to hurt the country."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last week on his podcast, Carville suggested that the powerful individuals and institutions who are cooperating with the Trump administration could be treated like Nazi collaborators by the end of Trump's term.

"I'm not saying that these people should be placed in pajamas and have their head shaved, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and spit on. I'm not saying that, but I'm saying that that did happen," Carville said about the historical comparison.

The strategist said he wasn't endorsing this treatment but said it could happen to Trump cooperators, who, he added, have betrayed America.

"But I’m saying that that did happen. And I’m saying that these people betrayed the French nation in the same way that I think that these law firms and these giant corporate conglomerates are betraying the United States," he declared, though he added he doesn’t know what their "comeuppance" should be and advised people not to assault anyone.

