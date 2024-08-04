James Carville claims Trump is 's----ing- his pants, afraid to 'debate a girl' in bizarre rant

Democratic strategist James Carville declared that former President Trump is afraid to "debate a girl" in a bizarre rant against the former president after he announced that he was canceling his appearance at the scheduled ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump revealed on Truth Social Friday that his agreement to a Sept. 10 debate on ABC News "has been terminated" now that President Biden is no longer his opponent in the presidential race and amid his ongoing lawsuit against the network.

Instead, Trump said he plans to appear on Fox News for a debate on Sept. 4 with rules that he said are "similar" to his debate with Biden. If Harris does not agree to the new debate, the two candidates may never make it to the same stage.

"I’ll see her on September 4th or, I won’t see her at all," Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend.

In an appearance on the "Politicon" podcast Saturday, Carville suggested Trump canceled the ABC debate because he is "s---ing his pants" over the idea of debating "a girl."

"Trump is supposed to debate on ABC on September 10th, and of course, he’s scared," Carville said. "Na-na-na-na-na, Trump is scared to debate a girl. So, now he says he wants to do Fox. He wants this. Of course, he’s s----ing in his pants because, as we pointed out before, all he does is s--- and fart in his pants, and the whole thing is deteriorating, going to nothing."

The Democrat campaign veteran suggested Harris should agree to the new debate only on Sept. 18, which is also the day of Trump's sentencing in New York City.

"I think the debate should take place on a night of September 18th in New York City, and I think we should be gracious to former President Trump. He’s old, and he’s kind of losing it, but I happen to know he’s going to be in Manhattan on September 18th," Carville continued. "Well, James, how do you know that? Because that’s the day he sentences his fat a--," he said.

Harris responded to Trump in a post on X, writing, "It’s interesting how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space.’ I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," she wrote.

Trump previously said he would not debate Harris because she was not the party's official candidate after Biden dropped out of the race. But on Friday, the vice president secured enough delegates to officially become the party's nominee.

Harris said last month that she was "ready" to debate the former president and accused him of backpedaling away from the previous agreement to debate on ABC.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.