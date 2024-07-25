James Carville warns Democrats not to get too cocky about Kamala Harris: 'This is too triumphalist'

After weeks of warning Democrats that the American people wanted something new in place of President Biden, campaign veteran James Carville cautioned them not to get cocky about their new choice.

After Biden stepped aside under pressure and Vice President Kamala Harris rapidly ascended to become the presumptive nominee, many Democrats had a noticeable honeymoon season over their new candidate, but Carville warned that it’s not time for them to celebrate just yet.

"I have to be the skunk at the garden party. This is too triumphalist, OK?" Carville said on MSNBC. "Everybody’s giddy. I look at the coverage and it’s great. If I had to write a play about what I think, it’d be entitled, ‘The Icepick Cometh,’ OK? Get ready, they’re coming. All right? And it’s good. Everybody should feel good and liberated and everything else. But if we don’t win the election, we haven’t done anything.

"This kind of giddy elation is not going to be very helpful much longer ’cause that’s not what we’re going to be faced with."

BIDEN MAKES BIZARRE CALL IN TO HARRIS HEADQUARTERS HOURS AFTER DROPPING OUT OF RACE

Carville, known for masterminding Bill Clinton's 1992 election victory, made a boxing reference referring to the medical assistant who aids a boxer in breaks in a match.

"I think the Vice President, to put it in athletic terms, needs a really good cutman on the corner because she’s getting ready to get cut," he said.

He said that polls indicate that Harris is doing better in the polls, but warned not to take too much stock in polling.

FLASHBACK: SEE HOW KAMALA HARRIS ANSWERED WHEN SHE WAS CONFRONTED IN 2020 AS ‘THE MOST LIBERAL SENATOR’

"It’s still the same country. All right? It might be a different mood, and all I’m saying is good. Bang your helmets against the locker, it’s fine," he said. "But still, when you go out there, you’re facing Alabama. Just get ready because these Republicans, you’re right, they got caught off guard, but they’re going to get their sea legs and we’re having to get a campaign, a whole campaign started."

He reiterated the purpose of his commentary to the host and guest and argued, "All I’m doing is saying watch out people, don’t get too far out there. If we don’t win this, all this good feeling is going to evaporate and be all for naught and that’s what I kinda think my role is right now."

Carville had also spoken about Harris’ campaign on The Don Lemon Show, arguing that "right now, she’s doing well, very well," but warning that the best day of her campaign is already behind her as the election heats up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the best day that she’s going to have for the rest of the campaign, they’re coming," he said. "They were hit real bad, they were confused, but they’re getting un-confused now and Democrats have got to get ready."