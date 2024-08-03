Trump agrees to debate Kamala Harris on Fox News

Former President Trump announced Friday night that he has agreed to Fox News' proposal for a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump said the debate would be held on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania, although the location of the event has not yet been determined.

The former president also noted that an ABC News debate previously scheduled against President Biden before he suspended his re-election campaign had been canceled, citing his lawsuit against that network and one of its hosts, George Stephanopoulos.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest."

The moderators of the debate will be Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The debate rules will be similar to the rules of the June 27 CNN debate against Biden, who Trump wrote "has been treated horribly by his Party." But unlike the CNN debate, which did not have an audience, the Fox News debate will have spectators.

Fox News had invited Trump and Harris to participate in a debate in Pennsylvania on Sept. 17.

Harris said last month that she was "ready" to debate the former president and accused him of backpedaling away from the previous agreement to debate on ABC News on Sept. 10.

This comes after Harris became the Democratic Party's nominee for president after Biden announced he was dropping his re-election campaign.

Trump previously said he would not debate Harris because she was not the party's official candidate after Biden dropped out of the race. But on Friday, the vice president secured enough delegates to officially become the party's nominee.

"As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate," Trump wrote. "This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this 'coup,' and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris."

"I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is!" he continued. "Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate. I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election. I look forward to seeing everyone on September 4th, in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania!"

Trump also survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.