James Carville calls David Hogg's plan to primary 'ineffective' Dems the 'most insane thing' he's ever heard

'Why don’t you take on a Republican? That‘s your job,' Carville suggested

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
Democratic strategist James Carville called DNC Vice Chair David Hogg's plan to spend $20 million on primarying 'ineffective' Democratic lawmakers the 'most insane thing' he's ever heard.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville blasted Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg's plans to spend $20 million on launching primary challenges against "ineffective" Democratic lawmakers during an interview on Wednesday.

Leaders We Deserve, a political organization led by Hogg, announced on Wednesday that it will spend $20 million to help elect younger Democrats. The effort includes supporting primary challengers to House Democrats in safe seats that Hogg argues "are asleep at the wheel."

Carville told CNN those plans "the most insane thing" he'd ever heard, and questioned why the newly elected DNC Vice Chair isn't using these funds to "take on a Republican."

JAMES CARVILLE SUGGESTS 'SPLIT' WITH THE LEFT OVER 'PRONOUN POLITICS'

David Hogg

David Hogg came to prominence as a leader of the March for Our Lives gun control movement.

The longtime Democratic strategist questioned whether Hogg was breaching his "fiduciary duty" to the Democratic Party by raising money to primary members of his own party.

"He is an officer of the Democratic National Committee… And so he has a fiduciary duty to the Democratic Party, and he’s going to raise $20 million and primary Democrats?" Carville questioned.

He also lashed out at Hogg for going after Democrats rather than focusing on lawmakers from across the aisle.

"Does he really think the problem that we‘re facing in the United States today is because we got 65-year-old Democrats in office? Why don’t you take on a Republican? That‘s your job," Carville asserted.

James Carville & David Hogg

He continued his criticisms of Hogg's plans, saying, "The most insane thing I ever heard is the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee is spending $20 million running against other Democrats. Aren't we supposed to run against Republicans?"

Carville joked he may be too "old-fashioned" to understand the young DNC vice chair's strategy.

"I‘m not part of the hip generation. I’m not very au courant. But I actually thought our job was to beat Republicans? How quaint, how quaint of me," he quipped.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hogg for comment.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.