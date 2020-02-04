James Carville sounds the alarm as Sanders surges in primary: 'I'm scared to death' for Democratic Party

Democratic strategist James Carville expressed his concerns as the Democratic primary race is officially underway, saying he's "scared to death" of the direction his party is going.

Appearing on MSNBC, Carville began by pointing to the success Democrats had during the 2018 midterm elections and stressed that it "matters" who the candidates are and what the party chooses to talk about.

"I'm 75 years old, why am I here doing this? Because I'm scared to death, that's why," Carville exclaimed. "Let's get relevant here ... all the Sanders people are taking pictures wishing Jeremy Corbyn the best. ... I don't want to go down that path."

MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE SAYS TRUMP IS 'THE ENEMY' IN FIERY RANT TO UNITE DEMS

The former Clinton advisor slammed the press corps for going "AOC crazy" over its coverage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and pointed to more moderate candidates like former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who he noted "got a lot of votes" in Iowa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got to decide what we want to be. Do we want to be an ideological cult? Or do we want to have a majoritarian instinct to be a majority party?" Carville continued. "What we need is power, you understand? That's what this is about. Without power, you have nothing. You just have talking points."

Carville, who previously endorsed Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., for president, insisted that Democratic donors "will not give a popsicle to the DNC" with the current state of the 2020 field.