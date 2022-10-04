Jaco Booyens warns of rise in child exploitation in US

SHAREtogether founder Jaco Booyens warned about the rise in child sexual exploitation in the United States and shared how his sister survived being trafficked through the music industry on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JACO BOOYENS: Right now, the smuggling is $8,000 per child to bring across the border. But when the children are placed by the Biden administration inside the country, we're now also finding that they're placed within CPS, and they're classified as a Level 2 or a Level 4 CPS child, which could range from $156 to $349 per day. That's $3,000 to $15,000 per day, per child on the taxpayer's dollar.

My sister was trafficked through a corporate setting through the music industry, and she was trafficked for six years — thankfully rescued — 1994 through 2001, and we've been fighting this crime since then, and I can tell you, 53 countries around the world, I have never seen the spike in the rise of child sexual exploitation on the hands of a government looking the other way as I do right now.

