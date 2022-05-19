Jackie DeAngelis rips Biden's crises: Admin 'sits on its heels' until problems reach tipping point

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis tore into the Biden administration on "America Reports" Thursday for their "outrageous" delayed response to the baby formula shortage, record-high gas prices and supply chain crisis.

JACKIE DEANGELIS: And this is the kind of thing that is so outrageous because this administration sits on its heels, it waits till we get to the tipping point of crisis before it says, OK, we're going to try to do something. What did it do? It said we're going to invoke the Defense Production Act. We're going to try to bring some more formula in from overseas. All these things are going to take time. Why are they doing it now? It's going to be six to 8 to 10 weeks before we see a formula hit the shelves. And so when the whistleblower letter came out in October, and it was February that the Abbott Labs shut down, that was the time to get ahead of this and start doing something. I mean, this is absolutely outrageous, but would you expect anything else? Because this is what they've been doing when it comes to gas prices when it comes to the supply chain when it comes to the food issue that we've been seeing as well.

