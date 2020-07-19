Jack Brewer: Top Democrats 'appeasing instead of leading' as violence grips cities

Top Democrats are “appeasing instead of leading,” former NFL player and Black Voices for Trump advisory board member Jack Brewer told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, reacting to the violence in cities across the country.

Brewer, also the CEO of the Brewer Group consulting firm, made the comments the morning after Portland police said rioters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set it on fire, as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd intensified for another night.

The Trump administration has enlisted federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group, to protect federal property.

President Trump has denounced the violent demonstrations in Portland and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the rioters as “lawless anarchists” in a visit to the city last week.

The unrest had frustrated Mayor Ted Wheeler -- a Democrat -- and other local officials who had said a small group of violent activists was drowning out the message of peaceful protesters. Wheeler also said the presence of federal law enforcement in Portland was exacerbating the situation.

Wheeler said Friday, “Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city.”

“The words and actions from President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security have shown that this is an attack on our democracy,” Wheeler added.

“It is very sad,” Brewer said reacting to the situation in Portland and other cities across the country including New York City and Chicago. “It is sad that we're just now highlighting these issues.”

He continued, “All of my adult life, I've been watching the streets of our inner cities get worse and worse, ran by drug dealers, ran by people who are fighting for turf, and it has to end.”

He went on to say that the mainstream media were “starting to cover it” only now.

“I'm tired of everyone using politics to get control and gain power and putting it over the people,” Brewer added. “This has to stop.”

He then pointed out how most mayors of big cities seeing spikes in violence have been Democrats.

“They have the power and authority. They have attorney-general offices, they have mayors, they have local elected officials that could stop some of this mess if they really wanted to, but they refuse to do it,” Brewer said.

He went on to say that “at some point,” the country needs to get back to “just doing what’s right.”

As he explained it, “Stop fighting so hard for power and start putting people first.”

“These Democratic leaders in these cities that are being torn apart, they know better,” he added. “They know in their core what they're doing, trying to gain political points.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.