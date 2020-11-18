Tabloid mocked for stinky report about Ivanka Trump: ‘Talk about grasping for straws’
‘Everyone involved in this article should resign and never work in journalism again'
While many journalists aim to sniff out the truth, one reporter was accused of writing a story that stunk.
The Daily Mail was roasted on Wednesday for publishing a report about Ivanka Trump allegedly farting and blaming it on someone else years ago when she attended a posh New York City private school.
Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old former classmate of the first daughter, penned a lengthy story for Vanity Fair detailing her old friendship with Ivanka. One foul tidbit that was mixed into the detailed attack on President Trump's oldest daughter was used as a splashy headline when the Daily Mail picked up the story.
'One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on a classmate,” Ohrstrom wrote in the Vanity Fair piece headlined, “IVANKA TRUMP WAS MY BEST FRIEND. NOW SHE’S MAGA ROYALTY.”
The Daily Mail used the alleged fart for a story headlined, “Ivanka Trump 'blamed a fart on her classmates when she was a bratty teenager' and creepy Donald commented on her friends' weight, former 'best friend' claims.”
The tabloid promoted the story on social media by simply tweeting, “Ivanka Trump 'blamed a fart on her classmates when she was a bratty teenager.’”
Many responded with their thoughts on the story:
