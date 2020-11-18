Tabloid mocked for stinky report about Ivanka Trump: ‘Talk about grasping for straws’

While many journalists aim to sniff out the truth, one reporter was accused of writing a story that stunk.

The Daily Mail was roasted on Wednesday for publishing a report about Ivanka Trump allegedly farting and blaming it on someone else years ago when she attended a posh New York City private school.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old former classmate of the first daughter, penned a lengthy story for Vanity Fair detailing her old friendship with Ivanka. One foul tidbit that was mixed into the detailed attack on President Trump's oldest daughter was used as a splashy headline when the Daily Mail picked up the story.

'One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on a classmate,” Ohrstrom wrote in the Vanity Fair piece headlined, “IVANKA TRUMP WAS MY BEST FRIEND. NOW SHE’S MAGA ROYALTY.”

The Daily Mail used the alleged fart for a story headlined, “Ivanka Trump 'blamed a fart on her classmates when she was a bratty teenager' and creepy Donald commented on her friends' weight, former 'best friend' claims.”

The tabloid promoted the story on social media by simply tweeting, “Ivanka Trump 'blamed a fart on her classmates when she was a bratty teenager.’”

Many responded with their thoughts on the story:

