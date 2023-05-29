Iranian-born model draws outrage for dress with noose around neck to raise awareness for Iran executions

An Iranian-born model, Mahlagha Jaberi, is dividing the internet after she wore a dress that resembled a noose to raise awareness for a string of executions in Iran.

Jaberi, who is 33-years-old, posted a video to her Instagram that she "[d]edicated to the people of Iran" after making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She shared the video with the hashtag, "#StopExecutionsInIran."

Iran has executed multiple citizens by hangings in recent weeks, despite condemnations from the Biden administration and an admonition "not carry out these executions."

The country has carried out at least 90 executions in the last 18 days, marking May as the "bloodiest month" in the nation over the last five years, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

Jaberi's video and outfit choice is going viral online, with journalists, political commentators and government officials either praising or blasting the model for her protest video.

Leftist journalist Yashar Ali criticized Jaberi for the video, which he called "disgraceful."

"As innocent Iranians are being executed, @MahlaghaJaberi thought it would be a good idea to wear a dress that has a noose sown into it and then film a seductive video using a song that has become an anthem for protestors. Absolutely disgraceful all around. And then to end the video with ‘stop executions’ and no other context or information makes it unhelpful!"

Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Doran said that Jaberi's dress was an "eye catching" form of "protest."

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote that Jaberi's dress was a sign that she was "brave." Others said they "stand" with her.

"More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone. Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars? What do you think?"

Jaberi posted a statement to her Instagram account following the backlash with some clarity about her fashion choice.

"76th Cannes Film Festival 2nd look," she wrote. "My dress designed by @jilaatelier. We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people. Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the ‘noose’ meaning was well understood."

Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, has condemned Iran's recent spate of executions.

"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions. The execution of these men – after what have been widely regarded as sham trials – would be an affront to human rights and basic dignity in Iran and everywhere."

The Iranian-regime controlled Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s opaque judiciary, reported that Saleh Mirehashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaqoubi were executed on May 19 in a prison the city of Isfahan.

"What we’re witnessing in Iran are not executions, but extrajudicial mass killings to create societal fear to maintain power," Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.

Jaberi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

