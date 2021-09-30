Iran state media promotes video of Kamala Harris not pushing back on Israel 'ethnic genocide' claim

An Iran state media outlet promoted a clip Thursday of Vice President Kamala Harris praising a student who had just accused the United States of funding Israel's "ethnic genocide" against Palestinians.

Press TV, an Iran-affiliated international outlet, tweeted out the exchange Harris had at Virginia's George Mason University Tuesday with a female student, who raised questions about U.S. monies provided to allies Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers" about the Palestinian cause, the student said. She went on to note how "just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

The student claimed money that could help Americans struggling with housing and health care costs goes instead "to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and whatnot."

KAMALA HARRIS APPLAUDS STUDENT, WHO ACCUSED ISRAEL OF ‘ETHNIC GENOCIDE,' FOR SPEAKING ‘YOUR TRUTH’

Harris said she was "glad" the student voiced her concerns.

"And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we're fighting for in a democracy, right?" Harris said.

Harris came under fire for allowing the student's comment to pass unchecked. Anti-Israel sentiments in the left flank of the Democratic Party have boiled over in recent weeks, particularly over a wrenching debate within the party over whether to provide $1 billion to Israel's Iron Dome rocket-defense system.

KAMALA HARRIS' NIECE SAYS THOSE WHO ARE NEUTRAL ON ISRAEL-GAZA HAVE ‘CHOSEN THE SIDE OF THE OPPRESSOR’

Press TV frequently pushes anti-Israel propaganda on its outlet, recently expressing hopes that other Middle East countries would not normalize ties with its enemy.

Press TV is a division of the state's Islamic Republic of Iran broadcasting, which controls television and radio broadcasting in the oppressive country. It has been cited by the Anti-Defamation League for its dissemination of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

It's the second time this week Iran state media has promoted a clip involving Harris. After the Biden administration ran with unfounded rumors last week that Border Patrol agents had used their reins to whip or attack Haitian migrants, Harris said the images evoked "slavery" to her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Press TV eagerly repeated those claims.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.