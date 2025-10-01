Expand / Collapse search
Iowa lawmaker blasts 'laughing stock' Des Moines school board over hiring of superintendent arrested by ICE

The GOP rep argued the Iowa school board chair 'doesn't have an ounce of credibility left'

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, demands the resignation of a school board chair on 'America Reports' as its superintendent resigns amid an immigration scandal.

An Iowa congresswoman called for "radical accountability" Wednesday from the Des Moines Public Schools chair, whose former superintendent is entangled in an immigration scandal. 

"Jackie Norris is out there calling for radical empathy for an illegal artist, an illegal con artist," Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Fox News' "America Reports." "And I'm calling for radical accountability for all these taxpayers and the parents that he fleeced in this process."

Ian Andre Roberts resigned as superintendent after ICE arrested him Sept. 26 on accusations he was living in the U.S. illegally and had a prior weapons offense. ICE said agents found a gun, a hunting knife and $3,000 in cash in his vehicle.

Roberts entered the U.S. from Guyana in 1999 and was issued a formal removal order in 2024, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS SUPERINTENDENT'S RESIGNATION AFTER ICE ARREST

Ian Andre Roberts and voting booths

Republicans say illegal alien Ian Andre Roberts being registered to vote in Maryland raises serious concerns about the state's voting processes. (Keith Srakocic/AP Photo and ICE)

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News that Roberts’ record stretches back further. He was arrested in 1994 on charges of vehicle theft and drug trafficking before reentering the U.S. in 1999.

ILLEGAL ALIEN ARRESTED BY ICE FOUND REGISTERED AS ACTIVE DEMOCRAT VOTER IN BLUE STATE

As the Justice Department investigates the Iowa school district’s potential illegal hiring practices, Hinson blamed Roberts' hiring on the school board’s "complete and utter incompetency."

"The Des Moines School District is a laughing stock right now," Hinson said. "And it shouldn't be. We should be educating students."

Hinson and Norris, who previously served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, are both running for the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will vacate when she retires.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa will be vacating her Senate seat. (Reuters)

Hinson argued her political opponent "does not have an ounce of credibility left" and addressed the consequences she wants to see.

EX MICHELLE OBAMA AIDE LEADS DES MOINES SCHOOL BOARD'S DEFENSE OF SUPERINTENDENT ARRESTED BY ICE

"She should resign from the school board and step out of the race for the U.S. Senate," Hinson argued. "It's very clear she can't even run the bare minimum of hiring standards at the Des Moines Public Schools."

Hinson went on to insist the former superintendent’s hiring process was done "behind closed doors."

"I think that there are a lot more questions than answers at this point about their hiring practices and what they're doing," she said.

Ingraham reveals why Democrats aren't connecting with voters on immigration, crime Video

Meanwhile, Norris called the school board a "victim of deception" in a statement Wednesday about Roberts' credentials.

"The Des Moines School Board is also a victim of deception by Dr. Roberts, one on a growing list that includes our students and teachers, our parents and community, our elected officials and Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners, and others," Norris said. "We are committed to the community we serve and will find ways to improve our entire process as we move forward."

The full statement addressed "speculation" surrounding Roberts' resume, which falsely indicated he earned a doctorate from Morgan State University. 

When Roberts was hired, the school board knew he did not graduate from Morgan State University, according to the board's statement. 

The former superintendent also has an active voter status and is registered as a Democrat in Maryland despite not being a U.S. citizen.

Norris did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

