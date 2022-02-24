Putin has been sanction-proofing the Russian economy since 2014: Former intel officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian-born former U.S. intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to provide insight on Russia declaring war on Ukraine.

REBEKAH KOFFLER: He absolutely does not have any consideration for anyone, certainly not enough to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. But in terms of sanctions, actually, he is also a very astute and skilled economic planner. So, he has been sanction-proofing the Russian economy since 2014, and it is really a shame that our president, Joe Biden, keeps pushing this absurd policy. During his time as a vice president of former President Obama, Joe Biden absolutely had every single briefing where he learned what Putin was up to, and yet he didn't take the opportunity to develop a viable counter strategy against Putin. This is why we are in this condition right now, where we have no leverage against this tyrant.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: