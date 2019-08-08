Ingraham: 'Nothing short of Trump resigning' will satisfy Democrats

Fox News' Laura Ingraham continues to go after Democrats for attacking President Trump over the shootings that happened last weekend.

"Trump can never do enough to appease the Resistance. They want him gone. Nothing short of Trump resigning and admitting to being a wild-eyed bigot is ever going to satisfy them," Ingraham said during "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

TRUMP CONDEMNS ‘WHITE SUPREMACY,’ CALLS FOR MENTAL HEALTH AND GUN REFORMS AFTER DOUBLE MASS SHOOTINGS

Media pundits continued to blame the president for the shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, saying he instigated the violence with his rhetoric.

"He is someone that is walking into this crime scene and with blood in his hand," Paola Ramos, a former Hillary Clinton aide said on MSNBC Wednesday.

Ingraham slammed the Democrats' attacks as politically motivated.

"Democrats want you to believe that the only reason they speak out against the president is that they truly care," Ingraham said. "They care about 2020."

The host also called out the party for changing its position on immigration and using the topic to label those who support border security as racist.

"By my count, that means there are more than... one hundred million racists -- maybe even white supremacists -- in the United States. Sorry, I don't think anyone is buying this," Ingraham said before condemning racism and white supremacy.

"Racism is a problem, it persists. White supremacy is a cancer. But throwing the terms around to tar anyone you disagree with or can't beat at the ballot box is poisonous. And it's dangerous."