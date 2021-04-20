Ingraham slams Biden and Democrats for perpetuating 'big lie' that America is systemically racist

Fox News host Laura Ingraham began "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday calling out the Biden administration and the Democrats for perpetuating "the big lie about America" that the nation is systemically racist.

INGRAHAM: That’s the big lie—systemic racism. Did Joe Biden always believe the nation was racist to its core? Did he believe this when Barak Obama and he were elected not once but twice? Historic elections. Did that do nothing to remove this "stain on our nation’s soul"? What about the 1965 Civil Rights Act? Does Joe Biden really believe that he presides over a country where law enforcement is essentially a racist killing machine?

Who knows—even if he’s not the one making the calls on this stuff, he’s mouthing the words. But don’t think for a nanosecond that the leftwing media and activists who went on and on today about George Floyd and they were worried about justice. They are not focused on the tragedy of George Floyd. Because for them he was just a stepping stone to tearing down America. They have to convince all Black Americans that police hate them and will never be fair to them.

...

Why do Democrats keep doing this? Why do they keep selling this big lie about systemic racism? I have a theoty, because their policies are so bad for everyone, but especially for Black people. The Covid lockdowns were horrific for the inner city, permissive mayors and weak police departments are turning our streets over to criminals. They’re going to shift your jobs overseas the Biden administration, leave open borders to do what? Drive down wages.

