Ingraham: Why America must boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China

America’s participation in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing is not leading, "it’s giving in," Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Thursday.

"The following are indisputable facts," the host of "The Ingraham Angle" stated. "China is a brutal dictatorship, a repressive regime. China does not recognize individual freedoms, freedom to worship, speak freely, petition the government. Fact, China has imprisoned and tortured political dissidents, Christians and currently has more than one million Uyghur Muslims in reeducation camps."

In addition, Ingraham said, China is seeking global supremacy, and world leaders -- including President Biden -- are all too willing to oblige.

"Joe Biden claims that America's back and he wants to be a world leader," said Ingraham, "If that's really true, he should start by announcing a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, and then convince our allies in Europe and elsewhere to join the boycott.

BIDEN: NO FINAL DECISION MADE ON BOYCOTTING BEIJING OLYMPICS

"When the Olympic committee let Hitler host the 1936 Games in Berlin, it was a dark stain on the Games that lasted for decades. It was just a big propaganda coup for the Nazis, and it’s going to be the exact same for the Chinese Communists."

Participating in next year's Olympics, the host added, would send the message that the United States may claim to be outraged by China’s human rights violations, but is willing to overlook them.

"If the United States is there," said Ingraham, "The CCP will just argue that our complaints about human rights don't really mean anything … that we're just too weak to resist China. That we’ll always do what we are told. And many observers around the world, I'm afraid, will agree."

While some may argue that a boycott would be unfair to athletes who have trained for years with the hope of making these games, Ingraham argued "Americans are going to have to get used to the idea of sometimes being a lonely beacon for freedom in the world, a world dominated now by dictatorships and technocrats.

"The 2022 Olympics would be a good place to start."