Laura Ingraham torches liberal 'frauds and tyrants' for actions during coronavirus shutdowns

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday ripped several Democratic officials who she said are acting like "frauds" or "tyrants" while their states suffer from both the coronavirus pandemic and the effect of the ensuing economic shutdowns.

The host began the "The Ingraham Angle" segment by spotlighting Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who disclosed earlier this week that she and her sister had relocated her nonagenarian mother from a personal care facility for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

"My mother is 95 years old," Levine said. 'She is very intelligent and more than competent to make her own decision."

Ingraham criticized Levine for that move, noting she had ordered nursing homes to admit patients with COVID-19. In Pennsylvania, personal care homes are licensed by the state Department of Human Services, while nursing homes fall under the purview of Levine's Department of Health.

"While thousands of residents saw their loved ones and family members die, Levine quietly extracted her own mother out of harm's way," Ingraham said. "Once again, [for] liberals like Levine and her boss [Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf], it's ... the rules are for thee, but not for me. While the little people have to suffer under their bad decisions, the connected and the powerful always have an escape hatch, and that's what happened there."

Ingraham then turned to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joking that the Democrat appeared to be trying "persuade" people to support her "economy-crushing shutdown" by attacking First Amendment rights and accusing them of bigotry.

During an appearance on "The View" Wednesday, Whitmer said that protests of her stay-at-home order at the state Capitol building in Lansing are "certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech. This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic."

"These protests, in a perverse way, make it likely that we're going to have to stay in a stay-home posture," Whitmer added.

Ingraham remarked sarcastically that Whitmer's strong rhetoric must make people "clamor' for her to be a Democratic vice-presidential candidate or U.S. Attorney General.

"Won't that be a fun world to live in?" she asked before calling on "blue state control freaks" to stop hurting businesses and livelihoods.

"It's long past time for this shutdown to end -- period."