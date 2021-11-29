Ingraham: Fauci, Osterholm and 'The Biden Booster Club' reappear to seek more control over Americans

The "Biden Booster Club" is back and making the rounds on the mainstream media trying to make the case that their flawed and often heavy-handed coronavirus mitigation recommendations and orders are what America needs once more, host Laura Ingraham said Monday during her "Ingraham Angle" commentary.

Two prominent members of that proverbial club are NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci and University of Minnesota Professor Dr. Michael Osterholm.

Ingraham noted that Osterholm previously made the media rounds to recommend especially aggressive mitigation strategies for young children, while Fauci more recently exposed his inner liberal politics with an overt shot at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a CBS News interview.

JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN TEN STATES

In a recent interview, Osterholm called for strict coronavirus testing requirements that critics have said hinder freedom of movement:

"What we need to do is have a way that we can make certain when people get on a plane that causes a border, they are not infected when they get on. They should be vaccinated fully. They should be tested. Then when they arrive [that] there’s a way to test them again and to follow up with them," Osterholm said. "This is something we desperately need. I think that will replace the travel ban in short order."

In another clip, the Minnesota professor warned against "assuming we're not going to see many more ill people" from the new ‘omicron’ variant in southern Africa.

"Anything that man says, we should do the opposite," Ingraham said in response, calling Osterholm a "maniacal control-freak."

"He needs to hop back onto his lily pad. He wanted unvaccinated kids to stay out of the classroom because of the Delta variant, and then he wanted to force them to wear N-95 masks and stay 6 feet apart, all for their own safety of course," she continued. "Forget about what that does to their development. [Osterholm] has never been held accountable. The reason for that is we don’t have an independent media to fact-check the experts because they all believe the vaccine hesitant are selfish or stupid or both."

In regard to Fauci, Ingraham said his latest comments to CBS exposed his politics and furthermore his self-importance after he told news anchor Margaret Brennan, "I represent science."

"The man will never leave his cushy government job voluntarily. Apparently Biden is too stupid to fire him. The reason for his reemergence is the new omicron COVID variant from South Africa," Ingraham said.

When Brennan told Fauci that Cruz called for the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Fauci's past statements about gain of function research and related funding in regard to the lab in Wuhan, China, where the virus may have originated, Fauci chuckled.

"I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on January 6, senator?" Fauci said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I told you," said Ingraham. "I told you in May of 2020 Fauci was a leftist – that's who he is. Biden may not be sentient enough to know this but Tony ‘The COVID Tiger’ has him trapped."

"They should’ve replaced Fauci, declared victory and said basically this whole thing of America, the show that we do, the American show must go on. Had [Biden] gone that route, more people would have probably gotten vaccinated as well," she said. "The question remains, will Biden given to this truly demonic impulse to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated through the United States?"