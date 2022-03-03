Ingraham: Biden a 'pretend warrior,' as seizing Russian yachts 'as effective as cloth masks against COVID'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Thursday, host Laura Ingraham laid out how President Biden and his executives are pretending to take tough action against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ingraham described how Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco heralded their sanctions against wealthy Russian oligarchs, which has led to the seizure of various yachts in places like Hamburg, Germany.

"As you see things quickly spiral in Ukraine, the Biden administration wants you to believe that they're engaged and taking strong actions to pressure Putin by creating a DOJ task force with a really cool name," she said.

"By the way, it's complete with sophisticated asset tracking and lots of sexy video," the host remarked, comparing it to Robin Leach's "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous."

"Of course, these moves are about as effective as cloth masks on a cross-country flight. Now we just got finished with COVID response theater and now they're starting up with Ukraine Response Theater," she said.

"These are all choreographed moves to make it appear as though the government is working hard to keep you safe and the people of Ukraine safe, but it's all a ruse for masking a hidden agenda."

She noted the DOJ has always had the power to freeze assets for criminals and the like, but that they have said nothing about China's partnership with Russia, and intentionally avoided restarting what was America's domestic energy renaissance.

"Let's be real, as satisfying as it may be to see these 400-foot luxury liners padlocked chasing down oligarchs is like swatting away mosquitoes when a cobra is about to strike your leg," Ingraham added.

"Biden's team brags about plans to put the squeeze on Putin and his pals as the Biden administration gives hugs to Xi … Without Xi's support and tacit approval, Putin couldn't have pulled this off. Period," she said.

"Even Canada has the good sense to revoke Russia's most favored nation status, they did that today. My question is, what are we waiting for? I can tell you who's not waiting — China. They formed an alliance of convenience with Russia, and we let it happen. But at least we might get some cool yachts out of it."