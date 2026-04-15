DC Metro CEO fires back at critics hammering him for picture with National Guard troops

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Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) CEO and general manager Randy Clarke faced backlash after a social media post praising cooperation between Metro staff and National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., drew criticism from some residents.

Clarke addressed his critics directly while emphasizing respect for public servants.

"Twitter sadly can bring out the worst in people & society," Clarke posted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. "I have deep respect for those that wear a uniform to serve our community & country; be it Metro staff or Nat’l Guard."

"Opine on politics or hate on me, but please be nice to public servants who are just doing their jobs," he added.

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The response came after Clarke's Sunday X post highlighting what he described as a positive working relationship between Metro employees and National Guard troops stationed in the city.

"[I] appreciate how our @wmata team & @DCGuard1802 have built a positive relationship during their shifts," Clarke said. "Our station manager was so happy to get a challenge coin from General Blanchard who was out personally checking in on his team."

The National Guard has been deployed in Washington, D.C., in support roles tied to public safety and transit operations, including a presence in and around Metro stations.

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The original post drew criticism from some social media users who objected to both the symbolism and presence of military personnel in the city.

"Law enforcement challenge coins, let alone the presence of National Guard troops in our city, should not be celebrated," one user wrote. "They're often nakedly anti the populace they're supposed to be serving."

"The national guard should be no where near this city, and your embrace of them is an insult to all Washingtonians who are exhausted of living under military occupation," said another.

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However, another user pointed out WMATA had limited control over the troop presence.

"In defense, Metro Forward didn't have a choice and are practically stuck with them. So trying to get along is the least they can do and it's working so far."

A separate response from user Melik Abdul pushed back on the criticism of Clarke, referencing safety concerns within the transit system.

"Laughing at the hurt feelings of folks who wouldn't even dare go into certain parts of town over safety fears," Abdul said. "But are now teeth-gnashing that a transit exec took photos with the National Guard."

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"Where were they, you ask? In the same transit system WMATA CEO Randy Clarke runs."