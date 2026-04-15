Fox News Digital posts best quarter ever with 187 million monthly unique visitors in early 2026

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Fox News Digital averaged an astonishing 187 million multiplatform unique visitors per month during the first quarter of 2026, according to Comscore.

The massive audience marked the best quarter ever for Fox News Digital, which also topped all relevant news brands with over 5.5 billion multiplatform views and drove over 11.3 billion multiplatform minutes in the quarter.

It marked the 20th consecutive quarter Fox News Digital has led news brands with views and the 15th consecutive quarter it has been the top news brand among minutes as Americans relied on the growing platform for critical information and analysis.

FOX NEWS TOPS ALL NEWS BRANDS ON YOUTUBE WITH RECORD-SETTING 1.5 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS DURING Q1 2026

Fox News Digital dominated with an average of 91.4 million desktop/mobile unique visitors surpassing all news brands including CBSNews.com, which averaged 87 million desktop/mobile unique visitors.

Fox News Digital grew by 51% among multiplatform unique visitors compared to the first quarter of 2025 while CNN, The New York Times, NBC News and ABC News all suffered declines in the category. Along the way, Fox News Digital’s 187 million multiplatform unique visitors per month topped CNN’s 78 million and the Times’ 69 million combined.

When it comes to total multiplatform views, Fox News Digital’s 5.5 billion topped the Times’ 4.4 billion, CNN’s 2.2 billion, CBS News’ 1.2 billion, NBC News’ 817 million and ABC News’ 431 million.

It was much of the same among multiplatform minutes, as Fox News Digital’s 11.3 billion crushed CNN’s 3.5 billion, the Times’ 3.4 billion, CBS’ 3.1 billion, NBC’s 2 billion and ABC’s 1.2 billion.

The Fox News Mobile app drew an average of 6.5 million unique viewers during the quarter, leading the CNN mobile app which saw an average of four million unique viewers.

During March, Fox News became the first news brand in the competitive set to surpass 200 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors in a month.

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FOXBusiness.com drove 577 million multiplatform minutes during the first quarter of 2026, finishing third in the business competitive set.

FOX News Media also finished the first quarter of 2026 as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube, crushing competition with a record-setting 1.5 billion video views, according to Emplifi.

Fox News piled up the staggering amount of video views while beating its closest competitor, MS NOW, by nearly 500 million as the liberal outlet finished with 974 million video views.

Fox News also doubled CNN’s 707 million video views and topped ABC News, NBC News and CBS News combined.

ABC News had 440 million, NBC News had 364 million and CBS News settled for 194 million.

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It was the sixth consecutive quarter that Fox News surpassed all news brands on YouTube, growing 21% compared to last year and 51% quarter-over-quarter among video views in the process.

Fox News also finished No. 1 in social engagement with 430 million social media interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, according to Emplifi. Fox News had its best quarter ever with social media video views, driving 7.1 billion views.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not.