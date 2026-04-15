Elizabeth Banks admits she cannot understand White women who voted for Trump over Harris

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Actress Elizabeth Banks admitted she doesn’t "understand" the 53% of White women who voted for President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Banks urged women to emulate her "Hunger Games" character, Effie Trinket, and become "revolutionaries" against what she described as a "fascist regime."

"Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53% of White ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala. What were you thinking!" Banks said in a "Bustle" podcast episode posted Tuesday, first reported by Variety.

Banks’s character appeared in all four films in the original "Hunger Games" franchise, including "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay" Parts 1 and 2. Throughout the story, her character goes from being a mouthpiece for the dystopian regime hosting the child-murdering games, to ending up as a rebel working against them.

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Banks urged American women to follow suit, saying, "I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries!"

"Effie, for me, is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because, obviously, she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from," Banks said.

"It’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peeta into the games again," she added.

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Post-election analysis by the Pew Research Center confirmed that a majority of White women did cast their ballots for Trump in 2024.

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Banks had been public about her support for Harris ahead of the 2024 election. Less than a month before Election Day, Banks joined Harris’ "Reproductive Freedom Bus" in Las Vegas to campaign for abortion access.

"19 DAYS until we elect @kamalaharris President of the United States! I joined my friends at @reproforallnv yesterday and jumped on Kamala’s Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas," Banks wrote on Instagram at the time.

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"Our rights, our freedom, and our access to health care are literally at stake. Please please please check your registration status and make a plan for Election Day. 19 days! Let’s go!" she added.

Banks will not be returning as Effie Trinket in the latest installment of "The Hunger Games" franchise. Instead, actress Elle Fanning will be playing a younger version of the character in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," set to premiere this fall.

"Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think," White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to Fox News Digital.