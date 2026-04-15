Markwayne Mullin decries CA governor front-runner Tom Steyer, claims he ‘doesn’t understand’ ICE

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer of failing to understand Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as the new Democratic front-runner pledges to abolish the agency if elected.

During an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday, Mullin pushed back on Steyer’s comments that ICE has "criminal" tendencies.

"I’m very straightforward about this; ICE should be abolished," Steyer said at a February debate. "You really can’t reform an organization which is absolutely wrong and criminal from top to bottom."

Mullin, who took the reins of the Department of Homeland Security roughly three weeks ago, said the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful does not have the power to abolish the federal immigration agency.

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"He doesn't have the authority to do it, and he's talking on the left side of his mouth," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "He doesn't understand ICE's role."

Recent polling places Steyer as the front-runner in the race to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He leads with 21% of likely voters, while Republican candidate Steve Hilton trails at 18%. Steyer has emerged as a sudden Democratic front-runner after various sexual misconduct allegations forced Eric Swalwell to drop his gubernatorial campaign and resign from Congress.

Mullin criticized Steyer’s stance on immigration enforcement, arguing that ICE is required to abide by federal law.

"ICE simply enforces the nation's immigration policies and deports individuals and goes after the criminals that should never be in this country to begin with," the DHS chief told Fox News.

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"We're not doing anything outside the law, we're working well within the law, and they're doing a job every single day protecting, even people like himself, that want to decriminalize criminals. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Mullin also said Steyer’s fellow California Democrats, who largely hold anti-ICE stances, have the power to reform ICE through congressional legislation.

"[Steyer] says they're criminal from top to bottom? ICE is enforcing the laws that Congress passed. That means that the Democrats that represent California in the federal government, if they wanted to change ICE's authority, they could do it," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Steyer's campaign for comment.

In addition to defending ICE, the new DHS secretary pledged to maintain the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation campaign and communicated a willingness to accept the "right" kind of immigrants.

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"We're not slowing down," Mullin said. "We're going after the illegals, and we would love for them to leave on their own, and we'll assist them. We have programs to help assist you to go back to your country, because if we have to go through the prosecution process, you'll never come back in this country legally ever."

"We want legal immigration, people that want to make the country stronger. We're a nation of immigrants. We understand that. But the right kinds of immigrants."