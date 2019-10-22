Ingraham says if Democrats are confident in their impeachment inquiry it should be held in the open

Laura Ingraham said Tuesday that if Democrats are confident in the validity of their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, their closed-door hearings should be held in public view.

On Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle," she criticized House Democrats for holding the hearings behind closed doors.

"If Trump is so obviously off the rails, why not hold their fake impeachment inquiry out in the open," Ingraham said. "Sunlight is, after all, the best political disinfectant."

However, she said Democrats have a big advantage in holding their hearings in the way they have been.

"The closed-door shuffle allows Democrats to pre-set the theme of each witness, spin the secret testimony, cherry-pick then leak the phrases most favorable to their impeachment narrative," she said.

She rejected a claim by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., who said on MSNBC that U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor's Tuesday testimony was "explosive" and that he was the "top witness that we've heard from so far."

On "The Ingraham Angle," Ingraham said instead, sources familiar with the testimony claim Taylor has "zero first-hand knowledge or direct evidence of the quid pro quo" on the part of Trump in regard to Ukraine.

"This isn't about the truth, this is about just confirming a thesis," she said.

Earlier Tuesday, Taylor was described to Fox News as a "good" witness for Democrats and, on balance, "not good" for Republicans. But Fox News is told Taylor did not deliver new evidence to strengthen Democrats' impeachment push.

The sources said Taylor had no firsthand knowledge or other direct evidence that Ukrainian officials knew that aid to the country had been suspended at the time of the July 25 call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

